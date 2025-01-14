Santa Rosa teen boy injured in gang-related shooting; 2 teens arrested

Police in Santa Rosa said officers took two teenage suspects into custody Monday afternoon after an alleged gang-related shooting that injured a teen boy, authorities said.

According to a press release shared on the department's social media, on Monday shortly after 4:30 p.m., the Santa Rosa Police Department received multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting that injured a victim on the 2400 block of Pawnee Street. Callers told authorities they saw one subject on the ground following the shooting and two males running west on Pawnee Street.

Arriving officers found the victim, a 16-year-old male, who had been shot at least twice in the legs and rendered aid, including applying tourniquets to both legs. The victim was transported to an area hospital by ambulance for treatment. The victim's wounds were non-life-threatening and he remained in the hospital in stable condition.

Witnesses provided officers and police dispatchers with additional information regarding the suspects, including physical descriptions and the fact they were seen running toward Comstock Middle School at 2750 W. Steele Lane. A police sergeant responding to the scene saw two young males who matched the suspects' description running south along the east fence line of the school.

The sergeant approached the suspects in his patrol car and both began running away at a faster pace. As they ran, one of the suspects was seen holding his right hand at his waistband as he continued to run. Authorities later determined the suspect had a concealed firearm that he dropped while fleeing from officers.

The sergeant pursued the suspects and instructed them to surrender. One of the suspects complied and was detained near the front of Comstock Middle School five minutes after the initial 911 call regarding the shooting. The suspect was also found with a small pocketknife in his possession.

Another officer took up the pursuit of the second suspect -- the one who was in possession of the firearm --on foot as the suspect ran into the quad area of the school. As the officer chased the suspect, he saw the firearm with an ejected magazine on the ground near where the suspect had just been.

Video obtained by police after the pursuit showed the suspect attempting to throw the gun onto the roof of the school campus. The officer continued to repeat commands for the suspect to surrender. Eventually, the suspect stopped running and surrendered just south of the school's quad area at 4:39 pm.

During the shooting and the police pursuit, many soccer games were being held in the athletic fields. Children and staff were also present for after-school programs at Comstock Middle School and nearby James Monroe Elementary School. Santa Rosa City Schools implemented lockdown procedures out of an abundance of caution during the incident. The lockdown was lifted at approximately 4:45 p.m.

Police said both suspects were identified as 16-year-old male Santa Rosa residents with known gang affiliations. Detectives with the department's Gang Crimes Team took over the investigation. Police said based on their investigation, detectives believe the suspects saw the victim on Northcoast Street and assumed he was associated with a rival street gang.

The suspects challenged the victim to a fight and the three juveniles began fighting. During the fight, one of the suspects produced the handgun and fired multiple rounds at the victim, striking him two or three times. Six bullet casings were located at the scene and police believed the victim sustained one gunshot wound to one leg and possibly two gunshot wounds to the other leg.

The recovered firearm is a .22 caliber semi-automatic handgun and was determined to be stolen from a different state. The two suspects were arrested and booked into Juvenile Hall on multiple charges including attempted murder, active participation in a street gang, committing a felony for the benefit of a criminal street gang, carrying a loaded firearm in public, possession of a stolen firearm, resisting and delaying arrest. One or both of the suspects additionally had a juvenile warrant.

Authorities ask that anyone with information regarding the case contact the Santa Rosa Police Department.