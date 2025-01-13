Woman rescued after fire breaks out at Santa Rosa supportive housing complex

Firefighters in Santa Rosa rescued a woman after a fire broke out at a recently completed housing complex for the homeless over the weekend.

Around 7:40 p.m. Sunday, firefighters were called to the St. Vincent de Paul Commons located on the 2400 block of Mendocino Avenue. The site, which was formerly the site of a motel, has been transformed into permanent supportive housing for 50 people.

When the first units arrived, firefighters noticed smoke coming from the front door of an apartment. Soon after, the crew heard screaming from the rear of the complex and received word that there was a person trapped, prompting calls for an ambulance and a second alarm.

Firefighters on the scene of a fire at the St. Vincent de Paul Commons in Santa Rosa on Jan 12, 2025. Santa Rosa Fire Department

Firefighters put on air masks and entered the apartment. Inside, they found a couch on fire in the front room, but the fire was held in check by sprinklers. After extinguishing the flames, they found the woman, who was halfway out of the bathroom window, but was unable to escape.

Crews were able to assist the woman through the smoke out of the apartment and brought her to an ambulance on scene. The woman was evaluated, but refused to be transported to the hospital, firefighters said.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department said Monday that the cause is under investigation but "appears to be accidental in nature."