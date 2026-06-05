Santa Rosa police say scammers posing as Catholic Charities' workers targeting immigrants

Authorities in Sonoma County have issued a warning to the immigrant community about a growing trend of scammers posing as Catholic Charities employees claiming to offer legal services.

On Wednesday, the Santa Rosa Police Department and Catholic Charities of Northwest California issued a joint statement about the scams, which they describe as a "troubling and growing trend." Police said the scammers are using unsolicited emails, social media, counterfeit IDs and in-person meetings to falsely promote services in exchange for large fees.

The scammers request personal information or payment to "enroll" victims in non-existent immigration programs and often make promises of guaranteed results, expedited cases or special access to immigration benefits. Police said in many cases, victims are pressured to send money over digital payment platforms or provide sensitive identifying information.

"Individuals who prey on members of our community, particularly those seeking lawful immigration assistance, will be investigated thoroughly and held accountable. This type of fraud will not be tolerated," police chief John Cregan said. "We are committed to working closely with our community partners to stop these scams and protect the public."

Jennielynn Holmes, the CEO of the nonprofit, said they do not initiate services through social media messages and encourage the community to verify any outreach directly with their offices. The group's website is https://ccnwc.org.

"Catholic Charities has a long-standing mission of serving vulnerable members of our community with integrity and compassion. It is deeply concerning that individuals are misusing our name and impersonating our staff to take advantage of families and individuals seeking help," Holmes said.

To detect scammers, police listed several red flags to watch out for:

1. Unsolicited contact offering immigration services or legal assistance

2. Requests for payment upfront, especially through apps like Zelle or wire transfers

3. Guarantees of visas, green cards, or other immigration outcomes

4. Requests for sensitive personal information via text, email, WhatsApp, or social media

5. Requests to sign blank immigration forms or documents you do not fully understand

6. Individuals presenting unofficial or suspicious identification or credentials

Police also reiterated that the department does not ask about immigration status, does not report immigration status to the federal government and does not participate in civil immigration enforcement.

Anyone who may have been a victim of an immigration scam is asked to contact Santa Rosa police at 707-528-5222.