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Santa Rosa woman missing for more than a month; police seek public's help

By
Carlos E. Castañeda
Senior Editor, News & Social Media
Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.
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Carlos E. Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

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Police in Santa Rosa are asking the public for help in find a woman woamn who has been missing for weeks. 

Maklayla Slayton left her family's home in Santa Rosa approximately five weeks ago, according to Santa Rosa Police Department. In a press release on Sunday, police said she left on foot was was headed possibly to East Oakland. 

Makayla Slayton
Makayla Slayton Santa Rosa Police Department

The 33-year-old Slayton, who also goes by the name "Mak," is known to frequent both San Francisco and East Oakland, and police said the lack of any communication is uncharacteristic of her.

Slayton is five foot five inches, 180 pounds, with dyed red long hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink half-length sweatshirt and blue pants with silver stars.

Police asked anyone with information about to call the Police Department's non-emergency line at 707-543-3600.

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