Santa Rosa launches downtown pilot program aimed at boosting local businesses

Santa Rosa kicked off a pilot program Friday night to bring life back into the downtown area. The goal is to help local businesses keep their doors open and flourish. But it's also an opportunity to bring community back to the city.

Ross Street Live went live Friday night with music and different vendors from Sonoma County. Flagship Taproom came ready to pour.

"We're actually able to bring a full bar experience to it," Kam Imran with Flagship Taproom said. "Nothing wrong with beer, wine and cider. That's how we got our start. Our heart still belongs to that, but we love cocktails."

Flagship Taproom opened just about 10 years ago. From fires to COVID, keeping the business thriving has been a challenge.

"I think nightlife has taken a toll in the last 6-7 years because of COVID, and it's slowly creeping back," he said. "I think this is a big boost in the right direction."

So when organizers approached him about being part of Ross Street Live, it was an easy yes.

"Just getting out in the community, that's what we've always been about," he said. "We've always sort of been the family-friendly party bar restaurant. So, this is just kind of an extension of that."

Santa Rosa and organizations like Downtown Action Organization looked at similar programs that have been successful in cities like San Mateo, San Jose and San Diego. The original plan was to block off a section of 4th Street, but after feedback from some brick-and-mortar businesses, opted for a section of Ross Street. This pilot program will last three months to see how many people can get to visit downtown Santa Rosa.

"I think post covid, the gathering really slowed down," Hali Lenox, business owner and Downtown Action Organization board member, said. "So, this is really a drive to get the community back together. Have an event where children can come and play and people can eat."

Ross Street Live events will be held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Kam Imran is rooting for it to succeed.

"This is a pilot program and the idea is to knock it out of the park, and then make it a recurring thing," he said. "Then expand it to different parts of the city."