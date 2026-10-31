Santa Rosa house fire spreads to neighboring homes, displacing 9

A fire in Santa Rosa Friday evening damaged four homes and displaced nine people, the fire department said.

Around 8:15 p.m., Santa Rosa fire crews arrived at the 2000 block of Pinercrest Drive and found a home that was on fire, with flames threatening nearby houses.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the flames on the exterior of the home, but the fire quickly spread and began burning in the attics of three other homes.

Crews then cut ventilation holes in the roofs and pulled sheetrock from inside the home to try and protect the interiors.

"The actions of alert neighbors and a quick response from the Fire Department kept the fire from spreading to even more adjacent homes. The fire was brought under control in approximately 40 minutes. Firefighters remained on scene for nearly four hours to fully extinguish hot spots," Santa Rosa Fire said.

Two firefighters were treated for minor injuries; no residents were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.