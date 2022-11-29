Watch CBS News
Vegetation fire burns east of Santa Rosa near Sonoma Highway

/ CBS San Francisco

SANTA ROSA -- A vegetation fire burned in a mountainous area just east of Santa Rosa Tuesday.

Cal Fire's Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit said the fire was burning Wildwood Mountain Road, about a mile north of State Highway 12/Sonoma Highway.

As of noon, the fire was approximately 1.5 acres with a slow rate of spread, Cal Fire said. 

No evacuations have been ordered. Cal Fire urged people driving in the area to use caution and give way to emergency vehicles.

First published on November 29, 2022 / 12:35 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

