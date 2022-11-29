Vegetation fire burns east of Santa Rosa near Sonoma Highway
SANTA ROSA -- A vegetation fire burned in a mountainous area just east of Santa Rosa Tuesday.
Cal Fire's Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit said the fire was burning Wildwood Mountain Road, about a mile north of State Highway 12/Sonoma Highway.
As of noon, the fire was approximately 1.5 acres with a slow rate of spread, Cal Fire said.
No evacuations have been ordered. Cal Fire urged people driving in the area to use caution and give way to emergency vehicles.
