Santa Rosa couple found fatally shot inside home

SANTA ROSA – Police are investigating after a man and woman were found fatally shot Wednesday morning in the living room of a Santa Rosa home.

A family member called police about 8:50 a.m. saying they were concerned about a relative they hadn't heard from in a few days, and asked for a welfare check on a home in the 1500 block of Woodlake Drive.

Santa Rosa police vehicle CBS

Officers went to the house and found the couple, a woman in her mid-40s and a man his early 50s, in the living room, both with fatal gunshot wounds, according to Santa Rosa police.

A handgun was also found in the living room. Police said the victims, both Santa Rosa residents, were an unmarried couple who lived there.

No additional information was released about the deaths and police said an investigation was underway.