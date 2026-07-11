Bay Area man suspected of threatening PG&E worker with shotgun arrested

A San Francisco Bay Area man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly threatened a Pacific Gas & Electric Co. employee with a shotgun, authorities said.

According to Santa Rosa police, officers were called to the 400 block of Sonoma Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. Police said they received a report of a person with a shotgun threatening a subcontractor performing utility work.

Officers arrived on the scene in about three minutes. The worker told police that the suspect exited a home, pointed a shotgun at him and threatened to shoot him over the noise.

Police were able to quickly find the suspect's home. Officers said they made repeated attempts to contact the suspect over the span of nearly two hours.

As they were trying to reach the suspect, police used a drone for an aerial view of the incident, while a K-9 and emergency medical personnel were brought to the area.

Officers eventually were able to contact the suspect's adult son inside the home, and both men left the home following continued negotiations, police said.

Police said the suspect refused commands and attempted to go back into the home as officers attempted to take him into custody. The man, later identified as 66-year-old Jay Dana Joseph, was taken into custody on the front porch shortly before 6:55 p.m.

The suspect's son was released after officers determined he was not involved in the incident. No injuries were reported.

Items that Santa Rosa police said were seized after a man suspected of threatening a PG&E worker outside his home was arrested on July 10, 2026. Santa Rosa Police Department.

During a warrant search of the home, police said they found multiple weapons, including a loaded 12-gague shotgun, rifle and a handgun that was reported stolen. Suspected methamphetamine was also found.

Joseph was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of multiple offenses, including criminal threats, brandishing a firearm, assault with a firearm and possession of a loaded firearm while possessing a controlled substance. He is also accused of possession of methamphetamine for sale and possession of a stolen firearm.