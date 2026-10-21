Teen with knife, 6 others arrested after fight at Santa Rosa school, police say

Seven teenagers, including one who was allegedly armed with a knife, were arrested following a fight on a Santa Rosa high school campus, police said.

Around 1:10 p.m., police were called to Montgomery High School following multiple reports of a physical altercation involving several students. Callers reported seeing a knife and police received unconfirmed reports of a possible firearm.

Police arrived on scene within several minutes and the school was placed on lockdown. Using video, school staff and officers identified students who were allegedly involved.

According to a preliminary investigation, the fight was likely gang related. During the incident, a 15-year-old male student brandished a knife and attempted to "aggressively advance" towards another student, police said, before a school employee placed themselves between the two students to stop the confrontation.

"The employee's brave actions prevented the armed student from advancing further toward the other student, potentially preventing additional injuries," police said in a statement.

The armed student left campus before the first officers arrived. Officers later found the student hiding behind a home across the street from campus.

A knife with a 4-inch fixed blade was recovered "in close proximity" to where the student was found, according to officers.

Knife that police said was recovered following a fight on the campus of Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa on Oct. 20, 2026. Police arrested seven teens in connection with the incident. Santa Rosa Police Department

Police said several students sustained minor injuries during the fight and were treated at the scene. One student who suffered injuries to his face and hand was taken to the hospital.

Officers did not locate a firearm or find evidence that a firearm was used in the incident. School officials lifted the lockdown shortly after 1:55 p.m.

A 14-year-old male, three 15-year-old males and three 16-year-old males were arrested on suspicion of battery on school grounds. The 15-year-old who is accused of having a knife is also accused of brandishing a weapon and possession of a weapon on school grounds.

Montgomery High School has been marred by previous violence, including a March 2023 stabbing that killed a 16-year-old student. Following the stabbing, the school's principal and assistant principal were placed on leave.

Earlier this year, Santa Rosa City Schools settled with two of the families involved for $6.25 million.