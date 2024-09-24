Santa Rosa man sentenced to 39 years to life in prison for 2022 shooting that left victim paralyzed

A Santa Rosa resident was handed down a sentence of 39 years to life in prison for a 2022 shooting that turned a man into a quadriplegic, according to prosecutors.

Jose Figueroa Baltazar, 30, was sentenced Monday after being convicted by a jury in April of premeditated attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and assault with a firearm. The Sonoma County District Attorney's Office said Baltazar pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

On May 22, 2022, Baltazar was drinking beer with his 29-year-old victim and their mutual friend. Prosecutors said that at some point during their drinking, Baltazar got out of the driver's seat of his vehicle, opened the rear driver's door, and shot the victim once through the neck and spinal cord.

"A neighbor's Ring Camera captured the shooting, as well as the defendant subsequently dragging the victim out of his vehicle and driving over the victim while fleeing the scene. Baltazar was arrested approximately 20 minutes later by Santa Rosa police officers after a short foot pursuit," the District Attorney's Office said.

Baltazar admitted to the shooting, saying he did it after the victim "playfully" slapped his shoulder and touched his knee. He also admitted to discarding the unregistered 9mm firearm, which was found the following day, along with an extended 30-round magazine.

The victim spent months in the hospital and was diagnosed as a quadriplegic, authorities said.

According to prosecutors, Baltazar had an "extremely cavalier attitude" over the shooting and he carried a loaded illegally obtained firearm because he thinks "people think it's cool," and "it's just a thing" to him.

"This was an inexplicable act of violence. The callousness with which Mr. Baltazar nearly ended another young person's life, ultimately paralyzing him, is impossible to understand. He clearly is a dangerous individual that belongs in state prison," District Attorney Carla Rodriguez said.