Watch CBS News
Local News

3 killed in Highway 9 crash near Saratoga

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS San Francisco

Add CBS News on Google

A crash on Highway 9 in the Santa Cruz Mountains west of Saratoga left three people dead Monday night, authorities said.

The crash was first reported around 9:30 p.m. near Redwood Gulch Road, about 5 miles west of Saratoga.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the California Highway Patrol's San Jose office said investigators believe only one vehicle was involved.

Three people were inside the vehicle, and CHP said all three died in the crash.

Authorities have not released the victims' names or ages, but said all three were male. The crash remains under investigation. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue