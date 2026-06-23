3 killed in Highway 9 crash near Saratoga

A crash on Highway 9 in the Santa Cruz Mountains west of Saratoga left three people dead Monday night, authorities said.

The crash was first reported around 9:30 p.m. near Redwood Gulch Road, about 5 miles west of Saratoga.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the California Highway Patrol's San Jose office said investigators believe only one vehicle was involved.

Three people were inside the vehicle, and CHP said all three died in the crash.

Authorities have not released the victims' names or ages, but said all three were male. The crash remains under investigation.