Waterspouts were confirmed in San Francisco Bay Monday as thunderstorms moved through the region, prompting marine warnings, hundreds of flight delays at SFO and a brief tornado warning in Santa Cruz County.

A National Weather Service meteorologist confirmed waterspouts formed over the Bay but said they had since dissipated.

Viewers near San Francisco International Airport also sent CBS News video showing what appeared to be a waterspout over the water.

One of othe water spout seen Monday off of Highway 101 north of SFO. Obtained by CBS News Bay Area

The storms prompted a Special Marine Warning for San Francisco Bay south of the Bay Bridge through 12:30 p.m. Other marine warnings were issued along the coast as forecasters warned some storms could produce waterspouts.

Stormy weather also caused problems at SFO, where the FAA placed the airport under a delay program because of rain and reduced visibility.

Airport officials said about 280 flights had experienced delays Monday, roughly 25% of all flights at SFO.

Farther south, the NWS issued a tornado warning shortly after 12:15 p.m. for part of west-central Santa Cruz County after radar detected rotation in a severe thunderstorm west of Boulder Creek.

The warning expired at 1 p.m. without a confirmed tornado.

An NWS meteorologist said the same weather conditions that produced the Bay Area waterspouts prompted the tornado warning in Santa Cruz County.