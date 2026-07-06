6 rescued from Santa Cruz County beach after nighttime climb over July 4 weekend

Authorities on the Central Coast of California rescued several people after three became injured during a nighttime climb at a beach over the July 4 holiday weekend.

According to the Cal Fire San Mateo-Santa Cruz unit, six people at Davenport State Beach attempted to climb up the cliffs to the bluff late Saturday night. Officials said an unauthorized rope was installed at the top portion of the cliff.

As three people were attempting to climb, the rope broke, sending them tumbling down an estimated 30 to 40 feet to the beach, officials said. The three other people, who were halfway up the cliffs, became stuck because it was too steep.

Multiple agencies, including Cal Fire, the Santa Cruz Fire Department, California State Parks, AMR and the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office responded to the beach.

Photos shared by Cal Fire showed rescuers using the fire department's ladder truck to rescue the climbers who fell. The climbers were taken to the hospital via ground ambulance.

Officials said Sunday that one patient was in critical condition, while the two others suffered moderate injuries.

"Coastal cliffs are highly unstable and treacherous. Visitors are strictly advised never to attempt climbing up or down the cliff faces," Cal Fire said in a statement.

Meanwhile, firefighters assisted the remaining climbers using ropes and harnesses.