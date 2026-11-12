Whale washes ashore at Cowell Beach in Santa Cruz

A live whale washed ashore Thursday morning at a beach on California's Central Coast, officials said.

Around 9:30 a.m., Santa Cruz city officials announced the whale had washed ashore at Cowell Beach. Marine safety personnel along with appropriate marine mammal response agencies had responded, according to the city.

Crews have closed off beach in the immediate area surrounding the whale. The public is being urged to respect the perimeter and to allow responders the space they need.

Additional details about the whale were not immediately available.