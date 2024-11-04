VTA offering free rides for Santa Clara Co. voters heading to polls on Election Day

Many voters fill out ballots as early voting opens in most Bay Area counties

Voters in Santa Clara County will be able to get to the polls for no cost on Election Day, after the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Announced that they will offer free rides.

The agency announced Friday that buses, light rail and transit will be free for people headed to designated polling or ballot drop box locations. No cost rides will be available on Nov. 5, 2024 starting at 7 a.m. when the polls open and will continue until polls close at 8 p.m.

"As a public service agency, VTA is offering free rides on Election Day to make it easier to travel to and from polling places throughout the day," VTA said in a statement.

The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters has vote centers and ballot drop box locations throughout the county. Voting information can be found on the registrar's website.

VTA riders are being urged to download the agency transit app for trip planning, real-time information and service alerts. The agency's customer service can be reached at 408-321-2300.