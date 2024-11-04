Santa Clara sheriff's office says security will be ramped up for Election Day

Steps taken to preserve election integrity The steps officials are taking to maintain election integrity 03:09

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's office said they would be ramping up security and monitoring for any threats as voters head to the polls on Election Day.

"We are prepared to resolve any potential problems that may arise during this year's General Election," Assistant Sheriff Rich Urena said at a news conference Monday. "Several laws are in place to ensure election interference and intimidation does not occur."

While deputies won't be directly stationed at polling places, the sheriff's office said they will be driving around parking lots and surrounding areas to address any issues. The sheriff's office also said they would coordinate with local election staff and federal agencies to implement security measures that do not interfere with the voting process.

Deputies said the sheriff's office has an extensive plan to address public safety concerns related to the election and that they are prepared to respond immediately to threats or reports of voter intimidation.

The sheriff's office reminded the public that blocking access to voting locations, damaging voting devices or drop boxes, compelling a person to vote for a particular candidate or issue or disrupting the ballot counting process is prohibited.

Additional information about voting in Santa Clara County can be found on the Registrar of Voters website. Polls on Election Day will be open from 7 a.m. through 8 p.m.