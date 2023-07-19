Taylor Swift to be named honorary mayor of 'Swiftie Clara' for 'Eras Tour'

SANTA CLARA – The city of Santa Clara is declaring Taylor Swift as mayor and changing its name to "Swiftie Clara" in honor of the pop star's two-night concert at Levi's Stadium.

On Tuesday, the Santa Clara City Council passed the official proclamation for Taylor Swift to become the ceremonial mayor of "Swiftie Clara" from July 28 to 29, during the Eras Tour weekend.

Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor, who endorsed the proclamation, said she was "enchanted" that Swift chose Santa Clara as a stop on her world tour for the third time. She stated that the city proudly welcomes Swift's fans from all over the world and celebrates the positive impact her and her fanbase bring to the community.

"In honor of this incredible talent about to grace the stage at Levi's Stadium, we are renaming our name for two unforgettable days," Gillmor said in a video message.

"Swiftie Clara, you're our 'Evermore'," Gillmore concluded in her proclamation before hitting a gravel decorated in purple.

Santa Clara follows the warm welcomes of every other city in the country that Swift has performed in during her tour - like Glendale, Ariz., which changed its name to "Swift City", or Tampa, Fla., which gave the 12-time Grammy winner a job offer as mayor for the day.