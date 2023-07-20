BART to run late-night special service trains for Taylor Swift concert

BART will be running two trains past closing time for the July 28 and July 29 Taylor Swift concerts in Santa Clara.

Taylor Swift's concert will be held at Levi Stadium, but concert goers wanting to avoid the traffic can park at four different East Bay stations the day of the concert.

The four stations are Bay Fair, MacArthur, El Cerrito del Norte and Pleasant Hill. According to BART, they chose those stations since they have large parking lots situated near the freeway.

Concertgoers can then get off at the Milpitas station and transfer onto the VTA's orange line and head to the VTA's Great American station, which is on the north side of Levi's Stadium.

On the way back, BART's last normal train will be leaving Milpitas at 11:51 p.m. The special service trains will depart from Milpitas at 12:30 and 12:35 a.m.

The special service trains will only be stopping at the Bay Fair, MacArthur, El Cerrito del Norte and Pleasant Hill stations — It will go straight past all other stations.

Below are the arrival times for each station.

Bay Fair - Arrives at 1:06am and 1:11am

MacArthur - Arrives at 1:27am and 1:32am

El Cerrito del Norte - Arrives at 1:42am

Pleasant Hill - Arrives at 1:46am

BART said there will be safety parking lot escorts available after midnight.