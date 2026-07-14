Santa Clara County offers to pick up recalled Costco grapevines linked to invasive pest

Officials in Santa Clara County said Monday that they are going door-to-door to more than 1,000 South Bay homes to pick up grapevines sold at Costco stores linked to an invasive pest.

According to the county's Division of Agriculture, county staff are collecting grapevines sold at warehouses in April and May, after the plants were found to potentially harbor the glassy-winged sharpshooter. Over 1,300 plants were sold to Costco customers in the county and about 1,180 remain unaccounted for.

The insect, also known as GWSS, is an invasive species and can spread Pierce's disease, which can be fatal to grapevines and can harm other crops and plants, officials said.

"Local fruit and wine production could collapse if Pierce's disease becomes established in Santa Clara County. County businesses could be prohibited from shipping plants to other parts of the state if the GWSS spread is uncontrolled within the county," the agency said in a statement.

A glassy-winged sharpshooter (Homalodisca vetripennis) Solano County Agriculture Department

County staff will go to the homes of customers who purchased the grapevines to leave behind collection supplies and instructions to prepare plants for pickup. Residents should expect a door hanger with collection instructions, zip ties and large plastic bags to tie and double bag the plants and a scheduled pickup date.

"If you purchased one of these grapevine plants, we ask that you participate in this collection effort," said agricultural commissioner Priscilla Yeaney. "By allowing us to safely collect and dispose of the plants, you're helping protect local vineyards, farmers, backyard gardens, and the overall health of our local agricultural economy."

Residents who have the plants and who have received a collection kit should double bag the plants, attach the notice and leave the plants outside their front door before 9 a.m. on the scheduled pickup date. Officials discourage relocating, composting or disposing the plants themselves, as it could allow the glassy winged sharpshooter or disease to spread.

In May, officials in Marin, Napa, Nevada and Solano counties issued a consumer alert urging their residents to take "immediate action" after the insects were found on grapevines and citrus plants delivered to Costco stores.