Santa Clara County Parks buys 95 acres near Uvas Canyon County Park

The Santa Clara County Parks Department has purchased nearly 100 acres of land next to Uvas Canyon County Park near Morgan Hill, where they plan to add new trail routes.

The parks department announced the purchase on Friday.

Officials said the new property was purchased to advance the Board of Supervisors-approved Santa Clara County Parks Countywide Trails Master Plan, providing alternative route options for the connector trails envisioned in the plan.

About 72 football fields in size, the land has a flatter terrain than the surrounding lands, making it a good pick for park expansions, the department said. It will specifically provide a new route option for the Uvas Reservoir-Summit Trail, which will connect Uvas Reservoir with Uvas Canyon County Park, Little Uvas Open Space Preserve, and the Mt. Umunhum to the Sea Trail.

Plant life in the area is mostly knobcone pine woodland, mixed evergreen forest, chaparral, and redwood forest. The parks department said it is also a potential habitat for many wildlife species, including the endangered Crotch's bumble bee, the near-threatened California giant salamander, and the endangered Santa Cruz black salamander.

"We care for a strong and environmentally healthy system of parks and trails. Continuing to expand regional trail connections and preserving wildlife linkages is a part of the Department's mission to provide, protect, and preserve regional parklands," director Todd Lofgren said in a statement.

The 1995 Countywide Trails Master Plan, updated in 2024, was made to encourage the development of over 750 miles of trails throughout Santa Clara County. The department hopes these trails will provide a multitude of benefits, such as outdoor recreation, public health, active transportation, and the county's climate goals.

Santa Clara County Parks will now begin to restore the property and plan for the new trails and amenities.

"Although the property will not be opened to the public right away, the land is forever protected, and residents can look forward to enjoying new trail connections in the years to come," officials said.