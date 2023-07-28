Santa Clara businesses and hotels prepare for flood of Taylor Swift fans

South Bay businesses prep for crush of Taylor Swift fans for Eras Tour concerts at Levi's

South Bay businesses prep for crush of Taylor Swift fans for Eras Tour concerts at Levi's

South Bay businesses prep for crush of Taylor Swift fans for Eras Tour concerts at Levi's

SANTA CLARA -- Businesses in the South Bay are ready to get a "Swiftie" boost as Taylor Swift's Eras Tour comes to Levi's Stadium for the first of two concerts Friday.

On Thursday, hundreds of people lined up in the Levi's parking lot for early merch sales at the 49ers store. Friday morning, a new line that had started at 11 p.m. the night before was growing for those looking to buy still more Taylor Swift merchandise. Friday merch sales were set to commence at 2 p.m. for fans with or without tickets.

ALSO READ: Get info on area road closures, public transit to Levi's Stadium and more

Swifties as Taylor Swift fans are known are loyal and committed. Thousands of fans are expected to make their way to Levi's Stadium for the shows. Area businesses and hotels are preparing for big crowds.

Birk's Restaurant General Manager Robert Thomas said they're expecting around 400 to 500 guests this weekend — a lot more than what they usually see.

MORE INFO: Levi's Stadium information page on Taylor Swift concerts

The restaurant is located about a five minute drive from the venue. To capitalize on the fans' enthusiasm, they have created Taylor Swift-inspired drinks.

The alcoholic drink is called the Lavender Haze and includes gin, honey, soda, lemon, lavender bitters and glitter.

A special Taylor Swift cocktail made at Birk's in Santa Clara for Eras Tour concert attendees. CBS SF

For those who aren't old enough to imbibe or don't want an alcoholic drink, there's the Bad Blood drink.

"We kind of want to make it special for them. When they come here, they leave here already in the spirit of the show," Thomas said. "Having these extra shows coming in, bringing in the kind of money they're bringing in, we all benefit."

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift to be named honorary mayor of 'Swiftie Clara' for 'Eras Tour'

That includes South Bay hotels.

"They're either booked or at near maximum capacity," said Christine Lawson, the president & CEO of Discover Santa Clara.

She said she's been shocked to see Swift's impact locally.

"It's pretty unprecedented. I truly feel like she represents really incredible qualities. This is a young woman who has grown up in a challenging industry," Lawson said.

ALSO READ: Levi's Stadium reverses friendship bracelets ban at Taylor Swift concert

Natalie Kay waited in the merchandise line on Thursday.

"I think [Taylor Swift is] just genuine. I think she's kind of just a real person. I love how goofy she is, kind of a dork. I find her really relatable. She's also really smart," Kay said.

Kay is going to her concert Friday night. She also attended her Seattle show.

"It was bananas there, the hotels, everything was so busy," she said.

Regardless of if you follow Taylor Swift or not, the influence and impact she has is undeniable — locally, nationally and globally.

"We're staffed up extra, we're ready," Thomas said.

They're hoping that what they see in terms of business coming in is beyond their wildest dreams.

Lawson sent KPIX 5 a list of events going on at hotels:

The Santa Clara Marriott will have a friendship bracelet station in the lobby and specialty cocktails. Candy bars will be provided to all guests with custom Taylor Swift wrappers.

Delta Hotel by Marriott Santa Clara will be offering two signature drinks

Hilton Santa Clara will be hosting a tailgate party with free admission to the public each day of the concert. It starts three hours pre-concert and one hour post-concert.

Hyatt Regency Santa Clara will have a Taylor Swift pop-up shop in the lobby, complete with a Midnights coffee much, Eras Tour tee-shirts, and Lavender Haze candles.