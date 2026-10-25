San Pablo police investigating body found in vehicle as a homicide

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead Sunday afternoon inside a vehicle in the 1600 block of 16th Street, San Pablo police said.

Officers were dispatched to the scene just before 2:30 p.m. after a report was made of a possible dead person inside a vehicle. Officials said that officers found a 33-year-old San Pablo man inside a red Toyota who was unresponsive and had noticeable injuries.

Medical personnel and officers rendered medical aid, but the man was declared dead at the scene. Officials say the death is being investigated as a homicide by detectives.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact police, officials said.