Daly City man arrested in series of break-ins in San Mateo

SAN MATEO – San Mateo police have arrested someone they call a "serial burglar" after a series of burglaries this week.

Police arrested 29-year-old Victor Bell, of Daly City, on Saturday, after two morning break-ins, the last of which was interrupted by residents.

At 7:30 a.m. June 21, someone tried to break into a residence in the 3000 block of Los Prados St. The suspect used a brick to shatter a window while trying to get in.

The homeowner confronted the suspect, who subsequently fled the scene. The suspect was captured on surveillance footage

At 6:10 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a similar incident in the 2700 block of S Norfolk St. The suspect threw a rock through the sliding glass window of an apartment but fled when he realized the resident was home.

Police discovered another nearby apartment had been accessed minutes prior, and the suspect had entered through a slider, stealing some items from inside the apartment. The stolen items were later found discarded near the scene.

A photo of the suspect was obtained, matching the description of the first suspect.

At 8:22 a.m., officers responded to another residential burglary report at an apartment located in the 1000 block of Park Pl.

The suspect was interrupted by residents while rummaging inside the apartment and fled the scene. Officers arrived and obtained a description of the suspect, which closely matched the previous incidents. Surveillance footage was also obtained, confirming the suspect's identity. Officers conducting an area check received information from a resident of person matching the suspect's description running toward the Hillsdale Shopping Center.

The suspect was subsequently observed on a train platform between 31st and 28th avenues. A perimeter was established, and the suspect was apprehended by multiple officers as he attempted to flee.

The suspect was identified as Victor Bell, who had two arrest warrants and was on parole for a previous burglary offense. A search of his person revealed the possession of an unsheathed knife.

Bell was booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion for first-degree burglary, attempted burglary, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, and arrest warrants.

San Mateo police say Bell is likely connected to similar incidents in Foster City and could be tied to others in San Mateo. Anyone with information can contact the San Mateo Police Department at (650) 522-7700.