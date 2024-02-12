2 adults, 2 children found dead at San Mateo home after police welfare check

A welfare check at a home by San Mateo police Monday morning uncovered four dead bodies, triggering an investigation that has forced the closure of Alameda de las Pulgas, according to authorities.

San Mato police issued an alert shortly after 11:30 a.m. Monday that officers were at the scene of a death investigation on the 4100 block of Alameda de las Pulgas. The investigation was reportedly triggered by a welfare check at the home in the Sugarloaf neighborhood.

Police said officers entered the home and located two adults - one male and one female -- and two children inside "with obvious signs of death."

Police said the deaths appear to be an isolated incident and the public is not in danger. Officers remain on scene as the investigation is ongoing.

Police said that Alameda de las Pulgas is closed in the northbound direction at 42nd Ave. and in the southbound direction at Fernwood St. Westbound 41st Ave. to Kelton Ct. is also closed.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area.