San Mateo County couple drowns in waterfall at Kings Canyon National Park, coroner says

Authorities in Central California said a married couple from the San Francisco Bay Area drowned during a visit to Kings Canyon National Park over the Memorial Day holiday.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office, 30-year-old Parth Patel and 29-year-old Dharti Patel drowned at Roaring River Falls on May 25. The husband and wife were residents of San Mateo.

The sheriff's office did not provide additional details about the drowning.

Located off Highway 180, Roaring River Falls flows from Deadman and Cloud canyons deep in the park's wilderness. Officials said the power and sound of the waterfall changes throughout the year, and is at its biggest and loudest in late spring and early summer.

Officials warn against swimming in the area.

"The rocks are slippery and the currents below the surface of the water can easily drag you under. Drowning in rivers like this one is the most common cause of death in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks," officials said on the park's website.