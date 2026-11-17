A San Francisco Bay Area mother, her two young daughters and a family friend were arrested in connection with a retail theft spree at two malls over the weekend, police said.

According to the San Mateo Police Department, officers were called to the Macy's at Hillsdale Mall around 6:40 p.m. Sunday after the store reported a theft. The store's loss prevention told police that they learned a woman was concealing items in a baby stroller that was carrying a toddler.

Security cameras also captured two children who were also concealing items in the stroller, police said. The suspect was also seen placing the items in a car before returning to the mall.

Officers found the woman pushing the stroller, along with two girls and another woman were found in front of H&M, where another theft was reported. According to police, all four had lied about their identities and their dates of birth.

The investigation determined that 35-year-old Gabriela Benson Bodden was pushing the toddler and that the girls, ages 9 and 12, were her daughters. Police said the fourth person was identified as 24-year-old Stephanie Guity Solorzano of Hayward.

Police said they recovered $1,205.99 in stolen items from Macys, $208 in stolen items from H&M and $280 in stolen items from Foot Locker, where a third theft was reported.

Items that San Mateo police said were stolen during an alleged retail theft spree on Nov. 15, 2026. Two women and two girls, ages 9 and 12, were arrested. San Mateo Police Department

In the vehicle, officers also recovered stolen merchandise from Victoria's Secret, Miniso, Gap and Lululemon. The Alo items were determined stolen from the Stanford Shopping Center earlier in the day.

Bodden and Solorzano were arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of organized retail theft, giving false identification to police, conspiracy and contributing to the delinquency to a minor.

The children were released to their fathers. Police said charges for the 9-year-old and 12-year-old, who are accused of organized retail theft, giving false identify to police and conspiracy, would be forwarded for prosecution.

"Your freedom is not worth a temporary benefit or pay out. And teaching your kids that it's ok to steal is not a life lesson they should be learning," police said.

In a statement, police warned potential thieves about the community's loss prevention programs, officers' training in preventing organized retail theft and that the county prosecutes retail theft cases.

"As we approach the holiday season, we anticipate we'll continue to see thefts from retailers, but we caution those who may think San Mateo is a great place to steal from. You may want to think again," police said. "Shop safe this holiday season, and make good choices, because Santa is watching."