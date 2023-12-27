Fire destroys old harbor master's office in San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO – Alameda County firefighters responded to a fire at an abandoned building that sent thick black smoke into the air at the San Leandro Marina on Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out at the harbor master's former office, which had not been in use for some time, according to a fire department spokesperson.

The fire was reported at 8:27 a.m.

The public was asked to avoid the area in a message from the Alameda County Fire Department on social media at 8:31 a.m.

Scene of fire at the old harbor master's office at the San Leandro Marina, December 27, 2023. Alameda County Fire Department

Firefighters were taking up defensive positions as of 8:47 a.m., meaning conditions were too extreme to fight the fire inside the building and firefighters were focusing on the exterior and preventing the flames from spreading.

The marina at 40 Mulford Point Drive is in the city of San Leandro, which contracts with the Alameda County Fire Department for firefighting services.

The U.S. Coast Guard and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife also responded. The Coast Guard is investigating the impact of runoff from the firefighting efforts.

The building will be a total loss.