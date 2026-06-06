Shooting on San Leandro freeway leaves teen wounded, suspect on the run

A teenager was wounded in an early-morning shooting on a San Leandro freeway Saturday, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol received a report shortly before 2 a.m. that a freeway shooting had happened on Interstate 580 between Oakland and San Leandro.

The victims exited the freeway and drove to 150th Avenue and Freedom Avenue, where they waited for emergency responders.

The teen, a passenger in the vehicle, suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and is expected to survive. The teen was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No suspect or motive information was known as of Saturday afternoon, the CHP said. Anyone with information is urged to contact the CHP Golden Gate Division.