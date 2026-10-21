Suspect arrested for San Leandro CVS robbery, assault of store worker

A man suspected in a robbery last month at a San Leandro CVS store along with an assault against a store worker was arrested over the weekend, police said Wednesday.

The incident happened on Sept. 10 at the CVS at the San Leandro Plaza on Washington Avenue. The San Leandro Police Department said in a press release that the suspect, identified as 38-year-old San Leandro resident Chyance Anderson, gathered merchandise from the store and attempted to leave without paying.

Police said that as Anderson was leaving, he struck a 69-year-old female employee with his shoulder, knocking her into a refrigerator and leaving her with significant injuries.

After reviewing surveillance footage, interviewing witnesses, and looking at additional evidence, detectives were able to identify Anderson as the suspect, police said. On Saturday, officers arrested Anderson in San Leandro on charges of second-degree robbery, assault likely to produce great bodily injury, and elder abuse. Police said the charges presented to the District Attorney's Office also include allegations of great bodily injury involving an elderly victim and aggravating circumstances.

"This was a violent incident that left an elderly victim with significant injuries," said police spokesperson Lt. Jeff Walton. "I'm proud of the work our detectives did to identify the suspect and bring this case to a successful resolution."