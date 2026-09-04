San Jose police arrest 8 in deadly shooting near World Cup watch party venue

Eight people, including a teenager, were arrested this week in connection with a deadly shooting in downtown San Jose that took place near a FIFA World Cup watch party venue, police said.

On the night of June 28, officers were called to North Market and West Santa Clara streets on reports of a shooting. The scene was down the street from the San Pedro Square Market, where large crowds attended watch parties held during the soccer tournament.

Officers found a man who was lying unconscious with a gunshot wound. Medical personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The shooting was the city's 13th homicide of 2026.

A second victim was found nearby and was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. He was later stabilized.

In a statement Friday, police provided details about the investigation, which they said was aided by public safety cameras and license plate readers that identified the suspects' vehicles. Detectives identified the suspects and obtained arrest and search warrants.

During an operation on Wednesday, seven of the suspects were arrested in San Jose. Police identified the suspects as 18-year-old Fabian Diaz-Gomez, 18-year-old Jaden Diaz-Mejia, 18-year-old Izaiah Hernandez, 18-year-old Nevaeh Luna-Rosales, 34-year-old Sebastian Saldana and 36-year-old Johnny Picazo, along with a 17-year-old juvenile suspect.

The eighth suspect, identified as 20-year-old Ezequiel Mercado, was arrested in Los Gatos, police said.

(Clockwise from top left) Fabian Diaz-Gomez, Jaden Diaz-Mejia, Izaiah Hernandez, Nevaeh Luna-Rosales, Ezequiel Mercado, Johnny Picazo and Sebastian Saldana, who were arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in downtown San Jose on June 28, 2026. An eighth suspect, a 17-year-old, is not pictured. San Jose Police Department

Diaz-Gomez, Diaz-Mejia, Hernandez, Mercado and Picazo were booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of murder. Meanwhile, the teenager was booked on suspicion of murder at juvenile hall.

Luna-Rosales and Saldana were booked into jail on suspicion of being an accessory after the fact.

Police said Friday that the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Martinez or Detective Jize of the department's homicide unit over email or by calling 408-277-5283.