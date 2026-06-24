San Jose will be taking community input for renaming of Cesar Chavez Plaza

On Wednesday, San Jose city officials were meeting with the public to discuss the renaming of the former Cesar Chavez Plaza Park. After numerous allegations of sexual abuse of women and children, tributes to the deceased labor leader are being erased from the city he once called home. And officials are now asking the public to weigh in on a replacement name.

In the announcement about Wednesday evening's meeting, it referred to "downtown's Plaza Park." There was no mention of the park's former name: Cesar Chavez Plaza.

"It was very shocking. A lot of my friends were upset," said SJ native Jared Oliva. "I actually went to San Jose State, as well. And so I think that was a big part of the culture at San Jose State, was commemorating that individual."

Oliva seemed uncomfortable even saying the name. Chavez, who died in 1993, now stands accused of raping young girls and women, including UFW co-founder Dolores Huerta. Oliva said he thought the time is right for the community to come together to choose a new name that is not based in hero worship.

"Yeah, I think we're coming away from an era where we built people up into kind of saviors," he said. "And now I think we're getting into an era where we're more self-aware. I think that naming the park is an OK option. I think going to the community and coming together and thinking of something maybe a bit more abstract and not tied to any single person would be a good name for the park."

Maggie Farias said she believes the park should be renamed for the farm worker rights movement, but she said she understood that people often get focused on individuals instead.

"I mean, we're human. We make mistakes," said Farias. "But I think moving forward it would be amazing to kind of just focus on the point, the idea, the purpose, instead of focusing on a person."

But Brient Barnett wasn't having any of it. He grew up at the park and isn't sure the name should be changed at all.

"You got to think about all the reasons why they decided to name this park after him," he said. "So, their taking his credibility away after he's gone is kind of messed up."

Barnett said if the allegations are true, it is right to shun Chavez's name. But he says nothing has been proven. And since the man has been dead for 33 years, it probably never will be.

"Being that he's dead, I don't think that's fair," Barnett said. "Because he's gone. He isn't here to defend himself. I feel like all this is the investigating they should have done before they decided to name this Cesar Chavez Park. Because when they were naming this Cesar Chavez Park, allegedly he was touching women and kids! Allegedly!"

San Jose native Jio Gonzalez didn't have much doubt about what happened, but he thought it might be best to just put the whole sordid affair to rest and select a name that instead reflected the spirit of the city of San Jose.

"I think they should change it, for its good, you know?" said Gonzalez. "Just leave that in the past and bring in something new. But I feel that if they do change it, they should make it big. They should welcome the community. Once they put the name up, whatever they're going to name it, to have something good for the community, you know?"

At Wednesday's meeting, the city said it would outline its procedure for deciding on a new name and conduct a public listening session. Following that, a survey would be launched to solicit ideas from the community.