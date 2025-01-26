Thousands celebrate Vietnamese Tết Lunar New Year in San Jose's Little Saigon

Thousands came out to San Jose's Grand Century Mall this weekend to celebrate the Vietnamese Tết Lunar New Year in Little Saigon.

"We're prepping the line to bring it up to the pole just so we can shop it on like a backpack," said Branden Mach with the Golden Turtle Lion Dance Association.

Born and raised in San Jose, Mach has been performing with the Golden Turtle Lion Dance Association for the last four years.

"I'm so proud of my Vietnamese culture," Mach said.

Mach just learned the high pole lion dance the day before Sunday's group performance at San Jose's Tet Lunar New Year celebration.

"I've been wanting to do lion dancing since I believe I was six, but I just never had a chance to until I got to high school at Silver Creek and then I joined," Mach said.

From live performances, taking family photos together, writing wishes for the new year to celebrating the Year of the Snake through artwork, Grand Century Mall was packed with thousands of people, celebrating Tết New Year.

"For me personally, I have lived here for over 20 years, so I'm very happy that we have such a big celebration here at Grand Century this year celebrating the year of the snake," said Anna Nguyen, Áo Dài Festival Executive Producer.

Mach is proud to honor his heritage, representing his Vietnamese culture through the art of lion dancing.

Tết New Year is Wednesday, Jan. 29.