San Jose vegetation fire spreads to residence on Fontanelle Drive

Fire crews in San Jose have knocked down a vegetation fire that spread a residence Wednesday afternoon, damaging that home and two sheds on nearby properties, according to officials.

The San Jose Fire Department received multiple calls starting at around 12:30 p.m. to report a vegetation fire burning between northbound Highway 101 and a residential community to the east in the Coyote-Fontanelle neighborhood . A second alarm was called for the incident at 12:52 p.m.

The fire department later posted images and information about the fire on X.

UPDATE: SJFD received multiple calls for a vegetation fire just east of 101N that was threatening structures. Crews limited damage to one residential structure on Fontanelle Dr. and two sheds on other properties. No injuries. 3 adults and 2 kids displaced. Approx 3 acres burned pic.twitter.com/NI41EmkVap — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) August 28, 2024

Officials said the fire extended to a single residential structure on the 400 block of Fontanelle Dr., forcing crews to transition to a defensive operations to limit the number of structures impacted. Firefighters established three separate branches to surround the fire. The structure fire was knocked down at 1:34 p.m.

In addition to the damage to the residence that has displaced three adults and two children, two sheds located on neighboring properties also sustained fire damaged. The vegetation fire consumed approximately three acres, according to fire officials.

There were no injuries to residents or firefighters in the incident. The cause of the fire is under investigation.