San Jose brush fire burns near homes before progress stopped

A brush fire burned close to homes in San Jose on Friday before firefighters stopped its forward progress.

The fire burned in the Communications Hill area of South San Jose near the Sunshine Hill Cross and began at around 11:15 a.m. The San Jose Fire Department said it burned about an acre close to the Chateau La Salle mobile home park.

The fire's forward progress was stopped at 12:03 p.m., the Fire Department said.

No structures were burned and there were no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire was not immediately determined.