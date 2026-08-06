Pair arrested after deadly San Jose triple-shooting

Police in San Jose on Thursday announced the arrests of two people in connection with a shooting that killed one person and wounded two others last month.

Shortly before 3 a.m. on July 26, officers were called to 7th Street and Leo Avenue on reports of a shooting. Officers found two men, each suffering from a gunshot wound.

One of the victims succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was later stabilized, according to police.

Around the same time, officers spotted a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed near 11th and Humboldt streets, about a mile away from where the two men were found. Police discovered a third male victim with a gunshot wound.

The third victim was taken to the hospital and his injuries were non-life-threatening, according to officers.

Police did not release the deceased victim's name. The incident is the San Jose's 16th homicide of the year.

With the help of license plate readers, police said they identified two San Jose residents as primary suspects in the shooting.

(L-R) 30-year-old Jose Rivera and 25-year-old Laura Beltran-Gaitan, who are suspects in a triple shooting that killed one person in San Jose on July 26, 2026. San Jose Police Department

On July 31, officers located both suspects, identified as 30-year-old Jose Rivera and 25-year-old Laura Beltran-Gaitan in San Jose. Rivera was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of murder, while Beltran-Gaitan was booked on suspicion of being an accessory after the fact.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Barragan or Detective Harrington of the department's homicide unit over email or by calling 408-277-5283.