2 charged with hate crimes in San Jose State University student attack

Two men suspected of assaulting a student at San Jose State University over the weekend are facing hate crime charges, prosecutors said.

According to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, a male victim and two of his female friends were walking on campus around 3:45 a.m. Saturday when they were approached by the suspects. Prosecutors said the men asked if he was gay and began to yell homophobic slurs.

The victim and his friends ignored them and continued to walk. According to the DA's office, the two men then ran up to the victim and attacked him while continuing to yell slurs at the victim.

The suspects punched him in the head more than two dozen times and kicked him, prosecutors said. One of the victim's friends was also hit by the suspects when she attempted to shield him.

University police responded during the attack and arrested the suspects before they were able to leave campus. The attack was also captured on surveillance video.

Prosecutors identified the suspects as 19-year-old Josue Medina Flores of Sunnyvale and 20-year-old Christian Gabriel Nunez Petty of Fremont.

"If you hurt someone because of their race, religion, gender, or sexuality, you will be arrested and prosecuted," Jeff Rosen said in a statement. "Tolerance and diversity are cherished values in this community. We back up them with one voice – and the full might of the law."

Following the attack, the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and was released.

Both suspects have been charged with felony assault with hate crime allegations, prosecutors said. The pair are scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

If convicted, the suspects face prison time.

According to Rosen, the DA's office has filed 14 hate crime charges so far this year.