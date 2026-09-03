Suspect on the run after San Jose shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries

San Jose police are searching for a suspect after a shooting left a man with life-threatening injuries late Wednesday night.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of Paul's Quick Stop Liquor at the corner of Stockton Avenue and Taylor Street just after 11 p.m.

At the scene, officers said they found that a man had been shot at least once. He was rushed to a hospital for injuries that are life-threatening, police said.

Taylor Street was shut down until Thursday morning as detectives gathered evidence. Evidence markers were seen in the store's parking lot.

A BMW with temporary plates was towed away from the scene. It's unclear what connection the car has with the shooting.

It's unknown where the shooter is, and no description of the suspect is known.