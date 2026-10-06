Sharks scratch captain Macklin Celebrini because of lower-body injury

San Jose Sharks star center Macklin Celebrini was scratched from the team's lineup at the Dallas Stars on Monday night because of a lower-body injury, and coach Ryan Warsofsky said the 20-year-old face of the franchise was still being evaluated.

The Sharks announced a few minutes before puck drop that Celebrini would not be playing. The recently named captain took part in warmups but left the ice earlier than usual.

San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini (71) warms up before the NHL game between the San Jose Sharks and the Dallas Stars on October 5, 2026 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Warsofsky had no update on the severity of Celebrini's injury when asked afterward.

Former Stars forward Ty Dellandrea made his season debut in place of Celebrini, who assisted on Igor Chernyshov's overtime goal Saturday against Los Angeles.

San Jose looked lost without Celebrini, especially defensively, and got dominated 5-0 by the Stars, who won for the first time in three games this season. The Sharks got outshot 26-14.

Celebrini over the summer signed a five-year, $94 million extension. He had five points through two games after ranking fourth in the NHL with 115 last season.