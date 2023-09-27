San Jose man arrested following brutal sexual assault at downtown business

Police investigating a sexual assault near downtown San Jose last week arrested a suspect on multiple felony counts, authorities said Wednesday.

San Jose Police said officers responded on Sept. 19 to a business on the 400 block of E. Santa Clara Street, one block north of San Jose State University. It was determined that a suspect entered a business and brutally assaulted a lone employee.

Officers and detectives from the department's sexual assault unit investigated and collected evidence that led to the identification of 42-year-old San Jose resident Miguel Rivera as the primary suspect.

On Sept. 20, detectives armed with an arrest warrant and search warrant arrested Rivera in San Jose and booked him into Santa Clara County Main Jail. He was charged with assault with intent to commit a felony, kidnapping to commit a sexual offense, attempted robbery, assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, battery causing great bodily injury, and false imprisonment.

Police urged anyone with information about this case or similar cases is asked to contact Detective Hilario #4534 of the San José Police Sexual Assault Investigation Unit via email: 4534@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4102.