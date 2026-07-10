San Jose scooter rider accused of over 30 burglaries targeting eateries, coffee shops

Authorities in the South Bay said they arrested a man who allegedly committed two dozen burglaries targeting restaurants and coffee shops, often escaping on an electric scooter.

According to San Jose police, detectives linked more than 30 commercial burglaries between early 2025 and June to the suspect, who was identified as 47-year-old Jonathan Bynum.

Officers said the suspect "frequently" used a scooter while committing burglaries, which took place in San Jose and throughout the Bay Area. On April 30, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Bynum for a commercial burglary in San Jose.

A search warrant was served at Bynum's home in San Jose, but he was not present. Police said evidence linking him to multiple burglaries was recovered.

The Santa Clara Police Department's Special Enforcement team found Bynum in San Jose on June 28. Bynum was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of burglary.

Scooter rider suspected in more than 30 commercial burglaries in San Jose and in other Bay Area communities. The suspect, identified as 47-year-old Jonathan Bynum, was arrested by authorities on June 29, 2026. San Jose Police Department.

In a statement Thursday, San Jose police said the arrest highlights coordinated efforts between their detectives and Santa Clara police.

"An individual suspected of committing burglaries in multiple cities was taken into custody and is no longer on city streets. Working together across jurisdictions enhances the safety of all our neighborhoods," police said.