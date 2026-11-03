Suspects arrested in San Jose Santana Row armed robbery; more suspects at large

Multiple suspects were arrested months after an armed robbery outside a hotel in San Jose's Santana Row, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on July 23 at around midnight in front of Hotel Valencia on the 350 block of Santana Row. The San Jose Police Department said in a press release that three adults were entering the hotel when they were involved in an altercation with seven male suspects.

During the altercation, one of the suspects pulled out a weapon, and two of the victims were violently assaulted, police said. The suspects took the victims' personal belongings and fled in multiple vehicles, police said.

Robbery detectives began an investigation and through the use of automated license plate reader cameras, they identified the suspect vehicles, and subsequently the seven suspects, police said. They were identified as:

Rahib Hameidi, 33, Lathrop resident

George Iraola, 22, Lathrop resident

Juan Guillermo-Silva, 22, Lathrop resident

Jesus Correa, 21, Lathrop resident

Cristobal Garcia, 21, Modesto resident

Anthony Mendoza, 21, Hollister resident

Ibrahim Farhat, 26, Hollister resident

(Suspects in custody, top row L-R) Rahib Hameidi, George Iraola, Juan Guillermo-Silva, Jesus Correa(Suspects outstanding, bottom row L-R) Cristobal Garcia, Anthony Mendoza, Ibrahim Farhat San Jose Police Department

On Oct. 21, detectives along with officers from multiple SJPD units and members of the Santa Clara County auto theft and gun violence task forces arrested four suspects in the city of Lathrop: Hameidi, Iraola, Guillermo-Silva, and Correa. A search of their homes yielded four firearms, ammunition, and other firearm accessories, police said.

Weapons seized following the arrest of four suspects in an armed robbery at a hotel in San Jose's Santana Row. San Jose Police Department

The three other suspects, Garcia, Mendoza, and Farhat, were still at large as of Tuesday.

Hameidi, Iraola, Guillermo-Silva and Correa were booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for armed robbery.

Police asked anyone with information about this case or similar cases is asked to contact Detective Leonard #4913 of the police department's robbery unit at 4913@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4166.