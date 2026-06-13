World Cup fans flock to San Jose's San Pedro Square for fun atmosphere

For Bay Area soccer fans, having the World Cup in their own backyard feels like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. In the South Bay, they're doing everything they can to capitalize on it.

On Saturday, with Levi's Stadium hosting the match between Switzerland and Paraguay, fans gathered at locations in San Jose to watch the game in a party-like atmosphere.

The area around San Pedro Square in San Jose is being called the epicenter for World Cup fans. The Bay Area Host Committee has set up a fan zone and erected a pair of huge screens to attract visitors to the area for the month-long run of the tournament.

"This production and invitation to our community is much larger than it has been in the past," said Bay Area Host Committee member Piper Ruiz. "We're here with the San Pedro Square Market, taking up the entire street and there will be thousands of spectators to enjoy the World Cup with us. So, we're really delighted to share in the love of soccer."

It's giving a place to go for fans who don't have the $500 starting price for a ticket to Levi's Stadium. Rod and Victoria Maquinana arrived two hours before game time to get a shady seat with a good view of the screen.

"You know, I was here during the first World Cup in 1994, and it wasn't as big as now, you know?" said Victoria. "So, it's growing and I'm happy about that!"

But it wasn't the only watch party. Santana Row was crowded, as it is on most weekends. But a World Cup viewing party at the El Jardin restaurant drew a trio of Swiss fans to watch as their country took on Qatar just up the road in Santa Clara.

Jerg Ramel brought his mother and a family friend to the restaurant, despite being only a few miles from where the game was being played.

"I know, but I looked into tickets," said Ramel. "I mean, how can you beat this? Like, it's a beautiful venue right here.So, I didn't want to spend the money, honestly, and I didn't even know until yesterday that they were playing at Levi's."

Americans have been notoriously ambivalent about soccer, but some think that may be changing. In Friday's 4-1 win over Paraguay, the U.S. Men's Team broke their record for the most goals in a World Cup game, and they won over a lot of fans in the team. At least, that's how Emilio Morales saw it.

"Pride in the sport. Pride in your country. It's a lot of energy," he said. "Oh man, starting the tournament right, you know? Starting 4-1 is no small feat."

Back at San Pedro Square, dealing with the crush of fans was no small feat for bartender Brandon Lodolce. The Old Wagon Saloon opens out right onto the watch party plaza.

"It is, honestly, a surreal moment because it's once every four years. But it's also a hectic moment. The pressure, the excitement. I love watching the games, but I've got to make sure everyone is taken care of," said Lodolce. "It is going to be one of these things that we definitely keep talking about once this cup is ended. And when the next one starts, we're going to be telling people how this one was. It's insane."

Here, it's still a far cry from the Super Bowl, the NBA Finals or the World Series. But those all have a history in the Bay Area. And local soccer fans are only now starting to dream about what memories the "beautiful game" may hold for them in the future.

The tournament lasts until July 19 and watch parties are being planned at dozens of locations around the Bay Area.