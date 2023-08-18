Suspect in domestic dispute, shooting of San Jose police officer charged with attempted murder

San Jose police give update on officer who was shot by suspect

San Jose police give update on officer who was shot by suspect

San Jose police give update on officer who was shot by suspect

SAN JOSE – A San Jose man has been charged with multiple felonies, including attempted murder, after a police officer was shot while responding to a domestic dispute on Wednesday.

According to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, 44-year-old Gabriel Mario Carreras was arraigned Friday on charges of attempted murder of a police officer and other firearm assault-related felony charges. Carreras was also charged with negligent discharge of a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.

The charges stem from an incident that took place around 8 a.m. at a home on Auzerais Avenue. According to prosecutors, a pregnant woman reported that she was assaulted by her husband, who was drunk.

Two officers arrived at the scene. Authorities said Carreras came out of a balcony door and fired a gun, striking one of the officers.

San Jose police released a photo of the suspect in a shooting that injured an officer. CBS News Bay Area

According to prosecutors, the officer was struck in the abdomen below her bulletproof vest.

"The bullet caused serious damage to her intestine, colon, liver, gallbladder, and fractured her spine," said a statement from the District Attorney's office.

The wounded officer was taken to safety by her partner. She remains hospitalized in critical condition.

"Today, an officer lies badly wounded in the hospital for trying to save a pregnant woman. As we give our sincerest thanks to her and her heroic partner, we are determined to make sure this suspect will never see a gun or freedom again," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement.

After the officer was shot, two additional gunshots were heard. After Carreras passed out, prosecutors said the victim took the loaded weapon from her husband and escaped.

Prosecutors said the victim told investigators that her husband had tried to punch her stomach and blamed the police shooting on her.

Carreras was arrested several hours later. He was not injured.

A records check revealed that the gun was unregistered, according to prosecutors. The suspect, a convicted felon, did not have the right to possess a firearm.

According to jail records, Carreras remains in custody without bail. If convicted, Carreras faces a sentence of up to life in prison.