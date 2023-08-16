Watch CBS News
Crime

San Jose police officer shot during investigation into family disturbance

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now - 6 a.m. 8/16/23
PIX Now - 6 a.m. 8/16/23 10:39

A police officer was shot and injured in San Jose as officers were investigating a report of a family disturbance Wednesday morning.

San Jose Police said shortly before 8 a.m., the officers were in the area of Auzerais Avenue and Race Street and had contacted residents at the door of a home when they immediately began taking gunfire.

One officer was shot during the incident and was taken to a local hospital. Police have blocked all vehicle traffic from San Carlos Avenue to Parkmoor Avenue as the situation continued to unfold.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

First published on August 16, 2023 / 10:00 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.