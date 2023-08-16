San Jose police officer shot during investigation into family disturbance

A police officer was shot and injured in San Jose as officers were investigating a report of a family disturbance Wednesday morning.

San Jose Police said shortly before 8 a.m., the officers were in the area of Auzerais Avenue and Race Street and had contacted residents at the door of a home when they immediately began taking gunfire.

One officer was shot during the incident and was taken to a local hospital. Police have blocked all vehicle traffic from San Carlos Avenue to Parkmoor Avenue as the situation continued to unfold.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.