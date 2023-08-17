San Jose officer shot while responding to domestic dispute remains hospitalized

SAN JOSE – A San Jose police officer who was shot while responding to a domestic dispute on Wednesday remains hospitalized Thursday.

In an update Thursday, Police Chief Anthony Mata said the officer remained in critical but stable condition.

"We are extremely grateful for the outpouring of support we have received from our community and understand that this shocking incident takes a heavy toll on all of us," the chief said on social media. "We ask that you continue to keep our brave sister officer in your prayers for a speedy recovery."

Mata also praised the response by other officers and first responders to the incident.

"The response yesterday by countless members of this department to the attempted murder of our sister officer was swift, courageous and commendable. We are incredibly grateful for the San Jose Fire personnel and medical staff, the neighboring agencies, and community support, who were all there for us when we needed them," he went on to say.

Around 8 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the area of Auzerais Avenue and Race Street on reports of a family disturbance.

According to Mata, the original 911 call came in from the suspect's wife. She reported her husband, later identified as 44-year-old Gabriel Carreras, was drunk and attempting to hit her. She told the police dispatchers she tried to lock herself in the bathroom and he broke down the door.

Two officers responded to the call and started walking toward the condo building. The suspect and his wife lived in an upstairs unit.

When the officers headed toward the stairs, the suspect fired from the balcony down at the officers, hitting the female officer once. The officers did not have time to return fire, and the suspect barricaded himself inside the home.

Carreras was taken into custody several hours later.

San Jose police released a photo of the suspect in a shooting that injured an officer. CBS News Bay Area

Police said the officer is the first female officer to be shot in the line of duty in San Jose. It's the second officer to be shot this year in the line of duty.

The officer and her partner had both been with the department for over 10 years, and both were wearing body cameras that were recording at the time of the shooting.

"What followed next was an act of undeniable courage that few of us will ever experience," said Mata, who described how the female officer's partner pulled her from the line of fire and began rendering aid.

San Jose police have not released the names of the officers. Assemblymember Evan Low (D-Campbell) said that his brother was the wounded officer's partner.

Please send your encouragement to the officer who remains in the hospital and to my brother, who is my hero. Yes, my support for law enforcement is deeply personal but they should also have your support. They risk this for all of us. — Evan Low (@Evan_Low) August 17, 2023

"Please send your encouragement to the officer who remains in the hospital and to my brother, who is my hero," Low said on social media.

Mata said Carreras has an "extensive" criminal history and is barred from being in possession of a firearm. He was also on active felony probation.

According to jail records, Carreras is being held at the Santa Clara County Jail without bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.