San Jose police confirm 4 more arrests in violent sideshow that injured officer

Police in San Jose on Monday confirmed four additional arrests in connection with violent sideshow activity near Santana Row last month that injured two people including a responding officer, according to authorities.

The new arrests announced at a Monday morning press conference were the latest in connection with the sideshow.

The incident took place on Winchester Boulevard around 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 15. San Jose police said a reserve officer in the area was flagged down about a person being struck by a driver taking part in the sideshow.

When the officer tried to assist, spectators damaged the officer's patrol car and prevented him from providing aid to the injured spectator, police said. The officer was slightly hurt.

During the incident, the suspects got on top of the patrol vehicle, stomped on the windshield, struck the side windows, and attempted to pull open the doors. Police said at least one suspect threatened the officer, stating they had knives.

Police said the crowd dispersed before additional officers arrived.

On the Monday following the incident, police announced the arrest of 24-year-old Aidan Rehault in connection with the sideshow. Police allege Rheault was the driver who struck the spectator with his vehicle. Two days later on Wednesday, June 19, authorities arrested two more suspects identified as 22-year-old Tyler Durbin and 26-year-old Gabe Durbin. They were arrested on suspicion of inciting a riot, assault on a peace officer and felony vandalism.

Police said they continued their investigation into additional suspects who were involved in the assault and vandalism at the sideshow and were able to take four more individuals into custody last week.

On Tuesday, June 25, an unidentified 16-year-old male suspect was arrested in Brentwood and booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall. On Thursday, June 27, 21-year-old suspect Jason Auby was arrested in San Francisco and booked into San Francisco County Jail. When he was arrested, detectives also seized a 3D printer and materials used to make firearms, as well as two "ghost guns."

Also on Thursday, 18-year-old Sean Auby was arrested in San Jose and suspect 20-year-old Mathew Nolan was arrested in the city of San Mateo. Both suspects were booked into Santa Clara County Jail.

"When I said every effort would be expended to hold each and every suspect accountable---I meant it," acting San Jose Police Chief Paul Joseph said in the press release. "SJPD and the City of San José will not tolerate these blatantly illegal and violent sideshows. Our Detectives put in tremendous effort to quickly identify and apprehend each suspect, and we will continue to do so to make it clear that we do not tolerate these actions in our city."

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Tong #4774 and/or Detective Martinez #4533 of the San José Police Department Assaults Unit via email: 4774@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4533@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4161.