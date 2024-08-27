San Jose police arrest 4 suspected of messaging minors for sex acts

Police in San Jose on Tuesday announced the arrests of four men who allegedly attempted to message minors intending to commit sexual acts.

According to a department statement, the arrests stem from an investigation conducted by the department's Internet Crimes Against Children / Child Exploitation Detail Task Force earlier this month. Police said the investigation involved online messages where they arranged to meet with a minor and arriving at a location, where the suspects were apprehended.

On Aug. 13, police arrested 32-year-old Jonathan Nunez of Watsonville. The next day, 37-year-old Carlos Mendez of Hayward was arrested. On Aug. 15, Christopher Roark of Antioch was arrested. All three arrests were in San Jose.

The three suspects were booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for attempting to communicate with a minor for sex, according to officers.

(L-R) Jonathan Nunez, Carlos Mendez, Christopher Roark and Christopher Hus were arrested by police in San Jose for allegedly attempting to communicate with minors with the intent to engage in sex acts. San Jose Police Department

Police said a fourth suspect, identified as Christopher Hus of Los Gatos, had fled when authorities attempted to arrest him on Aug. 16. After detectives obtained an arrest warrant, Hus was located by the California Highway Patrol in Union City and arrested.

According to jail records, Mendez and Hus remain in custody without bail.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Camarillo of the department's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force over email or by calling 408-537-1381.