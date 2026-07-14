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Renovated basketball courts at San Jose park damaged by illegal fireworks, officials say

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
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Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

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A planned ribbon cutting at a newly renovated park in the South Bay is on hold due to vandalism, officials said.

San Jose Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Services announced Monday that the basketball courts at Plata Arroyo Park in East San Jose were damaged. Officials said the damage appeared to have been caused by illegal fireworks.

"Our teams worked hard to bring these courts back for the community. Seeing them damaged before they could even be celebrated is incredibly disappointing," the department said in a statement.

Officials said Monday that staff are assessing the damage and determining if repairs to the courts are possible. Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to email park.concerns@sanjoseca.gov.

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