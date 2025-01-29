Watch CBS News
1 dead in San Jose pedestrian accident near Coyote Creek

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

Police in San Jose are investigating an accident early Wednesday morning that left a pedestrian dead in the Stonegate West neighborhood, according to authorities.

Police said in a post on X that the call regarding the collision came in shortly after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Sherlock Dr. and Kimball Dr. not far from Coyote Creek.

No details were provided regarding the nature of the collision or the identity of the victim who lost their life.

Officers remained at the scene for the investigation several hours later. Sherlock Dr. was closed from Malott Dr. to Gassmann Dr. while authorities investigate the incident. Residents are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes as traffic will be impacted for a significant amount of time.   

San Jose police said additional information would be released as it became available.

Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.

